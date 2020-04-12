GREGORY--Alexis. The Board of Directors and staff of the American Friends and of the Israel Museum, Jerusalem deeply mourn the death of our longtime friend, Honorary Chairman, Old Masters Committee Chair and Honorary Fellow, Alexis Gregory. Alex enriched the Museum's European Art Department with numerous treasures. We will deeply miss him and extend heartfelt condolences to the family. Stephen Lash & Judy Steinhardt, Board Co-Chairs, AFIM Jill Bernstein, President, AFIM Ido Bruno, Anne and Jerome Fisher Director, IMJ James Snyder, Director Emeritus, IMJ Leah Siegel, Exec Dir, AFIM
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 12, 2020