GREGORY--Alexis. The Frick Collection mourns the passing of its dear friend and loyal patron Alexis Gregory. Mr. Gregory was a kind and passionate man who loved art in all its forms. His treasured affection for the Frick started from an early age, when he visited the museum so often the guards knew his name - it was truly a second home to him. We are grateful to be able to honor him in the future by exhibiting the select group of his celebrated collection of decorative arts which he bequeathed to the museum. On behalf of the Frick's Board of Trustees and staff, we extend our sincere condolences to his family. Elizabeth M. Eveillard, Chair Ian Wardropper, Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Director



