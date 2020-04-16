GREGORY--Alexis. the founder of Vendome Press, was a consummate publisher, shaping his authors' texts, energetically supervising book designs, and making inventive publishing arrangements in multiple countries and languages. From 1980 when Vendome published its first list, until his retirement as Chairman in 2015, Alexis published hundreds of illustrated books on fashion, French culture, art and architecture, travel, and photography. He was a connoisseur in the best sense of the word, with a deep knowledge of such diverse subjects as Italian Renaissance bronzes, which he collected for more than sixty years, Russian princely collections of the 18th and 19th centuries, luxury travel of the prewar era, French cuisine (he was an excellent amateur cook), and the piano and musicianship (he created and endowed the Vendome Prize for outstanding musical artistry). All of us at Vendome owe Alexis a debt for his creativity, leadership, and vision, and his dedication to the highest standards of quality. We mourn his passing and send his family our most sincere condolences.



