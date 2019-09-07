ADLER--Alfred G., passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at his home in Manhattan. He was 89 years old. Mr. Adler was a native New Yorker, who took advantage of all the art and culture the city had to offer. He was educated at Horace Mann and Lafayette College, and spent his early career as a metallurgical engineer for his family's business Kahn Brothers. Mr. Adler went on to a successful career at Citibank where he worked for 30 years. He was a devoted husband to Binnie Adler who passed away in 2016, a loving father to his daughters Robin and Tracy, and doting grandfather to Ethan, Justin, and Luke.



