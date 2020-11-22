1/
ALFRED AZZONI
AZZONI--Alfred Arthur, passed away on October 23, 2015 age 89. He was born in Bronx, NY. He graduated from Bronx High School of Science, Upsala College and, after serving in the US Marine Corps WWII earning two purple hearts, a Bronze star and a Presidential Citation Ribbon for courage, he graduated Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons. He was a dedicated surgeon practicing at The North Shore Medical Group in Long Island. Alfred served on the Hecksher Museum of Art Board of Directors, taught at the VA Hospital in Stonybrook, and volunteered in many organizations. In medical school he met his wife Janet and they enjoyed 59 years of marriage, raising three children in Huntington, Long Island before retiring to Florida. Alfred enjoyed playing and watching golf, the Opera, reading and books and Thespians with Janet. He is preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Edith Azzoni. He is survived by his wife Janet, his three children Margaret and her husband Patrick, Michael and his wife Hilary, Kip and his sister Marion O'Connor, six grandchildren and many nieces nephews.


Published in New York Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
