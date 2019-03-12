BERG - Alfred K. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of our dear friend, Al Berg, beloved husband of Gayle. Al's involvement with UJA-Federation was multifaceted through his leadership as an Executive Board Member, Centennial Campaign Chair, past Long Island Chair, and his work with our partner agencies. Al's commitment to social and humanitarian causes impacted millions of lives in New York and around the world. Al's legacy as a vibrant philanthropic force on Long Island and in the Jewish world will live on through the continuing efforts of Gayle and his family. Al will be greatly missed. We extend our deepest condolences to Gayle; to his children Jarret (Jennifer) and Carly Koenig (Jeremy); and to his sisters Marjorie Pugatch (Leonard) and Judy. Jeffrey A. Schoenfeld, President; Robert S. Kapito, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO



