BERG--Alfred. It is with much sorrow and sadness that the Thalheim family mourns the loss of our dear friend Alfred Berg who passed away Sunday night in his sleep after a two-year battle with cancer. Before going to sleep, he was surrounded by his family. In the wake of this tremendous loss for our family and community, we celebrate the incredible life and all the generous contributions he has made. Al was one of the most special individuals we have ever known. Besides being a born leader and one of the brightest people we have ever met, he was also so very kind and generous. His ability to look at the good and bad things life brings our way and immediately know what the best approach would be was beyond amazing. Al had the Midas touch. He was not only extremely successful in business, but more importantly, his ability to always be there to help others in need is without comparison. That's one of the things that truly made him so special. Words cannot really express the greatness of our loss and the loss the entire Berg family feels right now. But, if there is anything positive we can take from all of this, we know he is not suffering any longer. Al - You and I used to speak most days, and I cannot even begin to tell you how much I will miss our conversations. I have learned so much from you. Not just about business and philosophy, but the things that are really important in life. You have always been there for us and our family, and that is something money cannot buy. Will miss you terribly, my dear friend. Love, David, Alison, Marc, Sarah Thalheim Lindsay & Ian Lear-Nickum



Published in The New York Times on Mar. 12, 2019

