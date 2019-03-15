BERG--Al. We are deeply saddened by the death of Al Berg. Al served on the Board of Directors of the Mid-Island Y Jewish Community Center for seven years and was responsible for helping our organization thrive during some very difficult times. His strength of character, his brilliant organizational skills and masterly advice, were instrumental in making us the successful organization we are today. We will miss his presence in more ways than we can say. Sincere condolences to his wife Gayle, his children Jarret (Jennifer) and Carly (Jeremy), along with other family and friends. Al will be greatly missed. The Board of Directors and the Staff of the Mid-Island Y JCC, Plainview, NY.



