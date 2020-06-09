CERULLO--Alfred C. Jr. The officers, board of directors, and staff of the Grand Central Partnership, Inc.. mourn the passing of Alfred C. Cerullo, Jr., the father of our President and CEO Alfred C. Cerullo, 3rd on June 4, 2020. Our heartfelt sympathies extend to the entire Cerullo family, his sister Linda, daughter Elizabeth and her husband Dr. James Bruno, son Scott and his wife Victoria, and his grandchildren Thomas and Elizabeth Bruno. In lieu of flowers, donations to a scholarship fund supporting Staten Island students pursuing a degree at St. John's University can be sent to the Cerullo Family Scholarship Fund, St. John's University, Office of Development, Belson Hall, 8000 Utopia Parkway, Jamaica, NY 11439. Peter S. Kalikow, Chairman of the Board





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store