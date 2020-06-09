ALFRED CERULLO
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ALFRED's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CERULLO--Alfred C. Jr. The officers, board of directors, and staff of the Grand Central Partnership, Inc.. mourn the passing of Alfred C. Cerullo, Jr., the father of our President and CEO Alfred C. Cerullo, 3rd on June 4, 2020. Our heartfelt sympathies extend to the entire Cerullo family, his sister Linda, daughter Elizabeth and her husband Dr. James Bruno, son Scott and his wife Victoria, and his grandchildren Thomas and Elizabeth Bruno. In lieu of flowers, donations to a scholarship fund supporting Staten Island students pursuing a degree at St. John's University can be sent to the Cerullo Family Scholarship Fund, St. John's University, Office of Development, Belson Hall, 8000 Utopia Parkway, Jamaica, NY 11439. Peter S. Kalikow, Chairman of the Board


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved