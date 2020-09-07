1/1
ALFRED K KOUASSI
1951 - 2020
Alfred Kouassi passed away peacefully, at age 69, on Saturday, August 16, in his hometown of Yamoussoukro in Ivory Coast, surrounded by his family and loved ones after a long and brave battle against cancer. Alfred was an engineer and consultant for 30 years at the National Office of Technical Studies and Development in the Government of Côte d'Ivoire.
Alfred was a hero to many in his hometown. Throughout his life, he dedicated himself to supporting others. Alfred was a father figure to many. He will be remembered for his patience, generosity, and calm and reassuring demeanor. We have never seen him belittle anyone in his life; you feel important talking to him. Thank you for your love and your encouragements. Now that you are in Heaven, we do realize your feelings and dedication for our family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, in my dad's name, may be made to the

SOS-usa.org - team.SOS-usa.org/sosvillageenfantsy
amoussoukro?tab=mypage

- and he would have appreciated all the support toward this noble cause. Together we can make sure every child in Yamoussoukro region and in Africa has a loving home!

A private family celebration of a life well lived will take place at the Kouassi's home in Newtown on September 9, and funeral service will take place at his beloved hometown where Dad will be lay to rest on September 12.

2 Timothy 4:7, NIV: "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith."
Forever in our hearts!

Armel Romeo and Valerie Bouhom Kouassi, Newtown
8 Briarwood Lane, newtown, CT 06470

Published in New York Times from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
