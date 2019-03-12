KALTMAN--Dr. Alfred J., a longtime member of the faculty at NYU Medical Center in the Cardiology department died on Sunday at his home in New York City. He was 96. Dr. Kaltman began his relationship with N.Y.U. at 19 as a medical student. Following medical school, he served as a doctor in the Army during WWII. After he completed his residency at NYU, he practiced there until his retirement at 90. Dr. Kaltman was a pioneer of the cardiac catheterization. A devoted doctor and teacher, he was never happier than while making rounds with the generations of residents that he taught. Dr. Kaltman is survived by his wife, Bunny Grossinger, his daughter, Lucy Kaltman Dasbach, and her husband, Kurt Dasbach, as well as his four grandchildren: Samuel Cantor, Shane Dasbach, Kai Dasbach and Dylan Dasbach. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sandra Kaltman and his daughter, Sarah Kaltman Cantor. He is also survived by his larger family including: Kevin Cantor, Ji Chong and Andrew Cantor. Services will be held on Wednesday 11:30 at Riverside Memorial Chapel NYC.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 12, 2019