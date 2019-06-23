KING--Alfred F. , III, died on June 2, 2019. Freddy attended Proctor Academy in Andover, NH and graduated from Colorado College. His lifelong interest in sporting and wildlife art led him to founding Sportsman's Edge, LTD and King Gallery, both in New York City. He was a lifelong member of the Leash Club in NYC and the Fishers Island Rod and Gun Club. He was the son of Alfred F. and Nancy Noyes King and is survived by his siblings, Kenny King Howe, David Noyes King and Susie King Stickney, as well as four nieces and nephews and two step-children David and Barbara Randell.
Published in The New York Times on June 23, 2019