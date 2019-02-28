KLEINFELD--Alfred. September 17, 1926 - February 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Paula Kleinfeld. Father of David Kleinfeld and Jane Scherlag. Grandfather of Jessica Scherlag, Adam Kleinfeld and Noah Kleinfeld. Fred was born in Vienna, Austria from which he escaped the Nazis in 1939, losing much of his extended family to the Holocaust while obtaining refuge in Cuba, before arriving in the United States in 1940. During World War II he served in the U.S. Army in the Western Pacifc. He later served his country as Personnel Director at several Veterans Administration hospitals, Regional Director of Administration of the General Services Administration and Regional Administrator of the Federal Energy Administration during the energy crisis of the 1970s. Fred loved life with his family and many friends who delighted in his conversation, wit, insight and sharing of the pleasures of wine, food, music and life well lived. His courage and perseverance through adversity, which never dimmed the joy of living he shared so well, remains a guiding inspiration to all he touched.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 28, 2019