OGDEN--Alfred T., II, died in New York City on March 28th from melanoma. He was 79. The only son of Mary Fell Jordan Ogden and Alfred Ogden of New York, he grew up in New York City and was a graduate of Phillips Exeter Academy, Yale University, and Cornell Law School. He was a partner at the law firm Lord, Day, Lord, Barrett, Smith and retired as the senior vice president and attorney for the investment banking unit of Prudential Securities. He was married to Patricia Ogden McGrath, with whom he had his children. He is survived by his wife, Janet Whitman Ogden; his three children: Alix Ogden, Dr. Alfred T. Ogden III and his wife Dr. Neeta Ogden, Fell Ogden Gray and her husband Charles C. Gray, Jr.; and his grandchildren: Katherine, Alexander, Rani, Rohan, Charlie, and Jordan. Known as "Tad", he will be remembered as a true gentleman, generous and open-hearted, with an abundance of charm and humor. He was an avid sailor and loved spending time with his family at their farm in Stonington, CT. A life- long student of history and culture, he was a member of the Board of Trustees of Robert College in Istanbul, Turkey and The Mystic Seaport in Mystic, Connecticut. There will be a memorial service at the Yale Club of New York on Friday, April 5th at 4pm and a private gathering at the family home in Stonington, CT. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to The Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Avenue, P.O. Box 6000, Mystic, CT 06355-0990 and Robert College, Office of the Board of Trustees, 461 Fifth Avenue, 17th Floor, NY, NY 10017.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 31, 2019