PERLMUTTER--Alfred J., Age 89. Loving husband of Leila (nee Herman, deceased 2016), father of Wayne, Chaya, Raina, Dann, and Donna and grandfather of Cassie, Ethan, Alisa and Shmuel. Graduate of DeWitt Clinton High School. Served at Perrin Air Force Base in Texas. A former tea tester, commodities broker on Wall Street, administrator in the dry cleaning industry, and vice president of The Hillel School and president of the Summit co-op in the Five Towns, he moved with his wife to Israel in 2010. Al was the epitome of devotion to family and friends. Condolences to P.O. Box 4395, Jerusalem, Israel.
Published in The New York Times on July 14, 2019