ROSENTHAL--Alfred. Alfred Richard Rosenthal, MD peacefully passed away in Hollywood, Florida on February 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Florence for 63 years, a loving father of Leigh, Daniel (Meredith), Stuart (Sheryl), and Nancy (William) Herrera, a cherished grandfather of Michael (Danielle), Madeline (Clayton), Rachel, Sophia, Adriana and Sammy, a devoted brother of David (Debbie). Throughout his life he loved medicine, Jewish Studies and family. Born April 21, 1932 in the Bronx, Al graduated from Bronx Science, NYU and SUNY Downstate Medical School and served at Patrick Air Force Base at Cape Canaveral, Florida where he was a physician with the Manned Space Unit. Al practiced medicine at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Florida for 53 years and served as President and longtime Board Member at Temple Sinai of Hollywood. Memorial services were held at Temple Sinai of Hollywood on February 7, 2019.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 16, 2019