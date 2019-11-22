ALFRED SMITH (1951 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My deepest condolences to the family. May the God of all..."
  • "We are saddened with the passing of Alfred. Our deepest..."
    - Peter Biancardi
  • "Dear Nan, Sending prayers and condolences on Alfreds..."
    - Gina Yockey
  • "I am very thankful to have had an opportunity to meet and..."
    - Suzanne McNally
  • "Dear Nan and children. I was deeply saddened by the passing..."
    - Douglas Matthews
Service Information
Hoyt Funeral Home
199 Main St
New Canaan, CT
06840
(203)-966-0700
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoyt Funeral Home
199 Main St
New Canaan, CT 06840
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Cathedral,
New York City, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

SMITH--Alfred E. IV. The Rudin family mourns the loss of our great friend and New Yorker. Al was a true icon. We will miss him dearly. We will always remember his leadership, altruism, and indefatigable dedication to New York, the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation and Catholic charities. Lastly, we will never forget Al's brilliant sense of humor. We send our deepest condolences to his wonderful wife, Nan, his children, Al and Catherine, and the entire Smith family. The Rudin Family
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 22, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.