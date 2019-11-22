SMITH--Alfred E. IV. The Rudin family mourns the loss of our great friend and New Yorker. Al was a true icon. We will miss him dearly. We will always remember his leadership, altruism, and indefatigable dedication to New York, the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation and Catholic charities. Lastly, we will never forget Al's brilliant sense of humor. We send our deepest condolences to his wonderful wife, Nan, his children, Al and Catherine, and the entire Smith family. The Rudin Family
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 22, 2019