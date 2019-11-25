SMITH--Alfred E., IV. Mutual of America and Mutual of America Capital Management and their Boards, together with their officers and employees, mourn the passing of Alfred E. Smith IV. Al was an esteemed member of the Board of Managers of Mutual of America Capital Management from 2001 until his passing, including serving with distinction as Chair of the Executive Committee. He also was an integral member of the Audit Committee earlier in his tenure on the Board. His strong business acumen, honed over more than three decades as an executive in the financial industry, and his keen insights and professionalism, were invaluable to Mutual of America and greatly contributed to the Company's success. In addition to his longtime commitment to Mutual of America, Al was devoted to charitable causes throughout his life. The great- grandson of former New York Governor Alfred E. Smith, his extensive work with the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner helped raise significant funds for Catholic charitable organizations that help millions of children living in poverty. Al also served as Chairman of the Board of Saint Vincent's Catholic Medical Center and was a founder of Hackers for Hope, an organization dedicated to raising money for cancer research and treatment. Al will be remembered as a great friend to Mutual of America, and for his philanthropy and dedication to Catholic charities and health- related causes. While we mourn his passing, we will cherish his life and recall it with profound respect and gratitude. John R. Greed Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Mutual of America Financial Group
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 25, 2019