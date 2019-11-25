SMITH--Alfred E., IV, The Society of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick in the City of New York, records with profound sorrow the death of Alfred E. Smith, IV, former President of the Society. The Board of Officers, along with the Past Presidents of the Society, are forever grateful for Al's selfless dedication to the Society. We will miss his warmth, his humor and, most importantly, his friendship. We extend our profound condolences to his wife Nan, his children Alfred and Catherine, and the entire Smith family. John A. Coleman III, President Brian A. Rathjen, Historian
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 25, 2019