ALFRED SMITH

  • "I worked for Al, as his clerk, and with him for years at..."
    - Peter Kenny
  • "Al was a special friend whom I admired his loyalty to his..."
    - Ray Flynn
  • "what a great man! "
    - Bernadette Schmoelzer
  • "Great memories of AL singing with my band at parties and..."
    - Denny LeRoux
  • "I met Al when I had Mackenzies and he would come in almost..."
    - Jim Berry
Hoyt Funeral Home
199 Main St
New Canaan, CT
06840
(203)-966-0700
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoyt Funeral Home
199 Main St
New Canaan, CT 06840
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Cathedral
New York City, NY
SMITH--Alfred E. IV. The Board of Directors, administration, physicians and staff of Stamford Health mourn the loss of our friend and benefactor, Alfred E. Smith IV (Al) who, along with his wife Nan, made many contributions benefitting the Bennett Cancer Center Clinical Trials and Research Program. Al was also a passionate volunteer, serving on the Stamford Hospital Foundation Executive Committee and Healing Reimagined Capital Campaign Cabinet. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to Nan Smith and her family. We are honored to have known Al. He had a remarkable vision and capacity for helping others, and his generous spirit was an inspiration to us all. Kathleen Silard Stamford Health President & CEO Dr Mark DeWaele Stamford Health Chair, Board of Directors Andrew M. Merrill Stamford Hospital Foundation Chair, Board of Directors
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 30, 2019
