SPIRO--Alfred J. (1930-2019). Dr. Alfred J. Spiro, a distinguished neurologist and longtime resident of Scarsdale, NY, died on 17 April 2019. He was 88. Educated at NYU and the University of Bern Faculty of Medicine, Dr. Spiro was trained in Pediatrics and then in Neurology at the Children's Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. After active duty in the US Public Health Service he joined the faculty of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in 1966, where he was a Professor of Neurology and Pediatrics and Director of the Division of Pediatric Neurology, and where he stayed his entire academic career until his retirement in 2017. He was internationally known for his work in muscle disorders, directed the MDA Muscle Disease Clinic, and published many scientific papers, including the first description of Myotubular Myopathy in 1966. He was recognized with several teaching awards and in 2018 received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Child Neurology Society. His peers praised his compassionate clinical skills and impeccable integrity. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Marjorie, a retired nurse in the Scarsdale Schools, as well as his three children and their families, including four grandchildren. The immediate family will have a private service to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .



