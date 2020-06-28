ALFRED WELD

WELD--Alfred Matthew, 77, passed away peacefully of metastatic prostate cancer in Austin, TX on June 24, 2020. Born July 21, 1942 and raised in Manhattan and Greenwich, CT, Matt was a graduate of Milton Academy, Harvard University and Columbia Law School. Prior to becoming a private investor, Matt practiced law at Davis, Polk and Wardwell. Matt's entrepreneurial bent found expression in many and varied projects, most notably the conversion of Finch College. A bon vivant and gifted raconteur, Matt was known for his wry and irreverent humor. To the very last, Matt was a voracious consumer of current events, especially political, and would regret not living to see the outcome of the 2020 Presidential election. Pre-deceased by his parents, Alfred White Weld and Sarah Duggan Weld Webb, his stepfather Grant Webb, and his siblings, Jonathan Minot Weld and Sarah Weld Webster, Matt is survived by his former wife, Jacqueline Bograd Weld, his nephew, Eric Weld, his nieces, Elizabeth Weld Wei and Penelope Weld, and his cousins, Francis M. Weld, Anne Weld Collins and William F. Weld.





