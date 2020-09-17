ALFRED WIRTENBERG

WIRTENBERG--Alfred I., 74, of Weston, CT, September 14, 2020. Adored and beloved husband of Margaret Wirtenberg, much loved and admired brother and uncle. A brilliant, yet unassuming and humble man who contributed much to both his community and country through his selfless contributions as an engineer and an attorney. He lived his life with honor and integrity and shared his sense of humor and wisdom with his family and those who knew him well. His zest for life was evident in his varied interests as an audiophile, marathon runner, and in designing and building computers. He was a kind and gentle soul... loved by all who knew him.





