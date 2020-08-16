1/
ALFREDO DEPALCHI
DePALCHI--Afredo, age 93, of NYC, on August 6, 2020. Survived by his devoted wife, Rita Di Pace, and their loving daughter, Luce. As a poet, translator, editor, publisher and philanthropist, he was the single most important figure in the effort to spread awareness of modern Italian poetry to an American audience. Born in 1926 in Verona, Italy, he was for many years a resident of New York, where he was a constant presence at literary and artistic events. He published many volumes of his own striking and forceful poetry over a career of more than six decades. He was a co-founder of the esteemed literary journal Chelsea, serving at various times in its 50-year history as publisher and editor-in-chief as it presented the work of many of the most important modern American writers. He was founder, editor, and publisher of Chelsea Editions, which over the past quarter century issued more than 40 volumes of poetry translated from modern Italian authors. He established and administered the Raiziss-de Palchi Charitable Foundation, which provided vital funding for countless publications, conferences, and translators. He will be fondly remembered by scores of friends for his artistry, his generosity, his booming laughter and his unabashed enjoyment of life.


Published in New York Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
