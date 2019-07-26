ADELMAN--Alice K. (1933-2019). Alice K. Adelman (nee Klein) passed away unexpectedly on July 23, 2019. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Peter Adelman. She is survived by daughters, Amy and Caryn; their husbands, Charles Shamoon and Gene Skarin; and two grandchildren, Sarah and Daniel. Alice graduated from Smith College and worked as a writer and editor. She was a woman of exceptional intelligence, beauty, and elegance. She will be forever missed. Services Friday, July 26 at 11:30am at Temple Emanu-El, 65th and 5th.
Published in The New York Times on July 26, 2019