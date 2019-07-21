Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALICE BARTLETT. View Sign Service Information Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions 1321 SW 10th Ave Topeka , KS 66604 (785)-354-8558 Memorial service 11:00 AM Chapel in Mount Hope Cemetery 17th & Fairlawn View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BARTLETT--Alice Brand. On Saturday, July 13, 2019, Dr. Alice Brand Bartlett died of ovarian clear cell cancer in her home under the care of Midland Hospice, at the age of 68. Alice was born October 27, 1950 in Carrollton, Missouri to Daniel and Nellie (Farmer) Brand. She received an MA in Library Science from the University of Missouri in 1973 and was Chief Librarian of the Menninger Professional Library 1975-2001. While at Menninger she was appointed the Edward Greenwood Professor of Psychiatry and an Associate Dean in the Menninger School of Psychiatry. She completed psychoanalytic training at the Topeka Psychoanalytic Institute in 1996 and a doctorate in clinical psychology at the Fielding Graduate University in 2008. She was appointed a Training and Supervising Psychoanalyst for the Greater Kansas City Psychoanalytic Institute by the American Psychoanalytic Association in 2001. On August 12, 1989, she married Thomas Sydney Bartlett, PsyD. They shared a love of learning, a passion for travel, and a dedication to help others. Alice attributed her love of nature to her father who conveyed a sense of wonder at the sight of every cardinal, and her pride in hard work to her mother. Her mother left high school to earn money to purchase insulin for her younger sister, Alice's aunt. From her humble beginnings, Alice's love of learning propelled her to earn a degree in Library Science and to eventually become the Head of the Menninger Library. In pursuit of furthering her understanding of her subject matter she entered the Topeka Psychoanalytic Institute and became a practicing therapist and psychoanalyst. Under the mentorship of Dr. Bonnie Buchele, she specialized in working with trauma patients. Never tiring in her pursuit of learning, she went on to earn her Ph. D. in Clinical Psychology, even though she was already a seasoned clinician. In recognition of her professional and personal accomplishments she received the Topeka Woman of the Year award in 2000. Just prior to her death, Alice was in private practice in Topeka and served as the Director of the Greater Kansas City Psychoanalytic Institute. She also served as a Director on the international Board of Psychoanalytic Electronic Publishing, which received the Sigourney Award (equivalent to the Nobel Prize in psychoanalysis) in 2018. In addition to her many professional accomplishments she completed the Marine Corps Marathon in 1989 and completed several Topeka Tinman Triathlons. When Alice had a goal, she never let herself be limited by the obstacles in her way. She simply attained the goal. Her attitude was unfailingly positive and enthusiastic. Alice was preceded in death by her father and mother. She is survived by her husband, Tom, his brother and wife, David Bartlett and Ginger Jaschke and their daughter, Molly Bartlett. A private graveside service will be held for the family. A public Memorial Service will be held on Saturday August 17th at 11:00am at the Chapel in Mount Hope Cemetery, 17th & Fairlawn. The family will host a reception immediately following in the foyer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greater Kansas City Psychoanalytic Foundation Greater Kansas City-Topeka Psychoanalytic Center. 1000 E. 24th St., 4E-53 Kansas City, MO 64108 816-512-7438 or Col. Potter Cairn Terrier Rescue. Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel is handling services. To leave a message for the family online, please visit



