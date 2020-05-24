ALICE DORN
DORN--Alice Negley "Lisa" The Trustees and Staff of the Whitney Museum of American Art are deeply saddened by the passing of Lisa Dorn, devoted mother of Trustee Fairfax Dorn, beloved wife of John Dorn, and daughter of former Trustee Nancy Brown Negley. Deeply committed to her large, close-knit family, Lisa will be forever remembered for her graciousness, open heart, integrity, and wit. Carrying on her family's history of supporting the arts which includes the naming of the Whitney's director in honor of her grandmother Alice Pratt Brown, Lisa was committed to philanthropy, especially in her native Texas. She was particularly proud of Fairfax for founding Ballroom Marfa, a nonprofit cultural space in West Texas, which has become a beacon for artists and an unmissable art destination. We extend our most heartfelt sympathy to her mother Nancy, her devoted husband John, loving children Fairfax (and Marc), Holbrook (and Kate), Nancy (and George), her grandchildren, and the entire Dorn, Negley and Brown families. Flora Miller Biddle, Honorary Chairman; Leonard A. Lauder, Chairman Emeritus; Susan K. Hess and Thomas E. Tuft, Co-Chairs; Richard M. DeMartini, President; Robert J. Hurst and Fern Kaye Tessler, Co-Chairs of the Executive Committee; Adam D. Weinberg, Alice Pratt Brown Director


Published in New York Times on May 24, 2020.
