FRIED-POWERS--Alice. Philanthropist and matriarch extraordinaire. Born July 20, 1921. Died November 6, 2020. Alice married Max Fried in 1944 and was widowed in 1961. She remarried Seymour Powers in 1968 and they were both ardent supporters of Ben Gurion University of the Negev where they created the Alice&Seymour Powers Joint Israel-Russia Laboratory for Energy Research and the Alice&Seymour Powers Career Development Chair in Basic and Clinical Oncology. Alice is survived by her loving children Stuart, Nancy and Sandee, her grandchildren Max Joshua (Yvette), Justin (Jill), Jordan (Emily), Jeanne', Mia (Oliver), and Anna, best friend, Glenda Adams and eight great-grandchildren.





