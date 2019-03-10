Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALICE GOLD. View Sign

GOLD--Alice. a beloved teacher until 1990 and a fixture on the Broadway theatre scene since, passed away peacefully on March 4, at the age of 88. She began teaching at Martin Van Buren High School in Queens Village in 1968 and immediately became one of the most popular teachers in the school. Teaching dramatic arts and speech, she was a finalist for New York City "Teacher of the Year" in 1988. Alice profoundly affected so many lives and to this day, has remained in touch with scores of students. Retiring in 1990, she pursued her lifelong dream and became an actress. She made numerous appearances in feature films, commercials and popular TV programs. Concurrent with her acting career, Alice became the voice of the Nederlander Organization, the pre-eminent Broadway theatrical producers and theatre-owners. She answered the phones from 1991 up until her retirement, which took place this past September. Alice is survived by her daughter, Nancy Gray, and her son, Jim Gold. A celebration of Alice Gold's life will take place at Sardi's Restaurant in New York in April. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS



GOLD--Alice. a beloved teacher until 1990 and a fixture on the Broadway theatre scene since, passed away peacefully on March 4, at the age of 88. She began teaching at Martin Van Buren High School in Queens Village in 1968 and immediately became one of the most popular teachers in the school. Teaching dramatic arts and speech, she was a finalist for New York City "Teacher of the Year" in 1988. Alice profoundly affected so many lives and to this day, has remained in touch with scores of students. Retiring in 1990, she pursued her lifelong dream and became an actress. She made numerous appearances in feature films, commercials and popular TV programs. Concurrent with her acting career, Alice became the voice of the Nederlander Organization, the pre-eminent Broadway theatrical producers and theatre-owners. She answered the phones from 1991 up until her retirement, which took place this past September. Alice is survived by her daughter, Nancy Gray, and her son, Jim Gold. A celebration of Alice Gold's life will take place at Sardi's Restaurant in New York in April. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS https://broadway cares.org/ -or- The Actors Fund: https://actorsfund.org/ support-our-work Published in The New York Times on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close