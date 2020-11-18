GREENBERG--Alice March 15, 1933 -- November 13, 2020. Treasured wife of Paul for 64 years, mother of Judith and Seth, grandmother of Lea and Julia. Alice was a kind and generous spirit adored by her family and lifelong friends. Alice was a proud graduate of the Little Red School House, Elisabeth Irwin High School and the University of Michigan with a Masters from Bank Street College of Education. She was a longtime elementary school teacher in the New York City public school system with a magic talent for reaching her students. Since childhood, Alice was a great swimmer and basketball player (even without the height), and also enjoyed tennis. Alice loved expressing her creativity through sculpture and appreciated the arts, dance and nature. She was an instinctive cook who left her family dreaming of the next time they could savor her specialties. She loved purple and elephants and chocolate. Remember Alice by inspiring children, and enjoying the beauty around you and your imagination. The family is grateful for the devoted caregivers who took care of her with compassion, heart and patience: Catalina, Gloria, Ana and Dulce. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Alice's memory to the Sheldrick WildlifeTrust, Bank Street College of Education or your favorite arts or education organization.





