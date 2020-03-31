KUGELMAN--Alice Kirkpatrick. The board and staff of the New-York Historical Society are saddened to note the passing of Alice Kirkpatrick Kugelman, mother of New-York Historical Vice President and Museum Director Margi Hofer. An accomplished musician and community and church leader, Ms. Kugelman worked tirelessly on behalf of others. As both a loving mother and an expert in the decorative arts, she was a personal and professional inspiration for Margi, for which we are especially grateful. We send condolences to Margi's extended family. Pam Schafler, Chair; Andrew Tisch, Vice Chair; Richard Reiss, Executive Committee Chair; Helen Appel, Collections Committee Chair; Agnes Hsu-Tang, Exhibitions Committee Chair; Louise Mirrer, President & CEO
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 31, 2020