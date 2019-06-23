MALONEY--Alice. New York lost its biggest lover of animals and the arts in the early hours of Friday, June 21st when Alice Maloney passed peacefully at home with her loyal cat of 16 years Tyler by her side. (For the record, human family and friends were close by as well). Alice is survived by three nephews, a niece and their families. Born in Garden City on July 21st, 1934, Alice is the daughter of the late John and Hilda Maloney and sister of the late John and Robert Maloney. She attended The Academy of the Sacred Heart in Rochester and received her AB in Government from Cornell University. She later received an MA in Philosophy and the Arts from the New School for Social Research. Alice worked as an executive secretary for many years at The Ford Foundation, The Aspen Institute, and Cornell University Medical College. Until recently, she served as an assistant to Mrs. Anne Phipps Sidamon-Eristoff. A loyal patron of the Metropolitan Opera, Neary's and Parnell's on Manhattan's east side, Alice was an avid reader and a devoted US Open tennis fan. She was a faithful congregant at the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola. She traveled often with family and friends, especially enjoying visits to her mother's beloved English countryside. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00am on Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola, 980 Park Ave.



