ROSENWACH--Alice, (1922-2020), died peacefully at her home Monday morning October 12. Predeceased by her loving husband Wallace. Survived by son Andrew, daughter Barbara and son-in-law Greg. Loving grandmother of Henry, Alissa and her husband Devin; great-grandmother to Willa and Callen. We will miss our dear Nana. Her inspiration and recipes will stay with us always. Donations can be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society