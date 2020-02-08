RUBINSTEIN--Alice. Passed away at age 95 on February 6th. An elegant woman with a vibrant and keen intellect, she was a Life Master at bridge, an avid reader and traveler, and a devotee of the arts. Her greatest love was for her family: her husband, Frank, to whom she was married for 60 years before he predeceased her in 2005; her late siblings, Seymour, David, Sarah, and Gertrude; her children, Richard (Katherine), Donald, and Ethel (Elias); her grand- children, Manya (Clay), Ava (Daniel), and Frank; and great-grandchildren, Oswald and Elsa. She was and will always be our matriarch, and we will forever hold her in our hearts. Services will be held at Riverside Memorial Chapel, 180 West 76th Street, (at Amsterdam) on Sunday, February 9th at 12 noon.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 8, 2020