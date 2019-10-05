SIMS--Alice Gloria, a longtime resident of Bellmore, NY, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the age of 79. Beloved wife of the late Martin Wm. Sims. Devoted Mother of Matthew and his wife Pam, Marla, Daniel and his wife Katie, Hillel and his wife Maria, and the late Michael. Loving Grandmother of Megan, Caitlin, Betsy, Jack, Hayim, Raya, and Ariella. Adored sister of Marilyn. She will be dearly missed. Born June 2, 1940, Alice attended CUNY Queens College, and earned her Master's degree from the University of Michigan. She was a Professor of Mathematics at Queens College for over 50 years, helping to break through the glass ceiling from an early age. Alice's hobbies included designing jewelry, needlepoint, collecting antiques, and socializing over a cup of coffee with her many friends. Above all, she treasured spending time with her family. Graveside funeral services will be held Sunday, October 6 at Beth David Cemetery, Elmont, NY. Shiva will be observed in New York City and Boston. In lieu offlowers, donations may be made in Alice's name to the .
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 5, 2019