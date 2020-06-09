1934 - 2020

Alice (Thomas) Hall was born in Alachua County, Florida in 1934. Alice was the eldest daughter of Rhoda Anderson Thomas and Willie Thomas. She was primarily raised in the city of Jacksonville, Florida, along with her three sisters: Elouise Thomas Pinkard, deceased (Clarence), Earline Thomas Tucker (Herman, deceased), and Marcella Thomas Sampson, deceased (Andrew, deceased).



While living in Florida, Alice attended local schools and graduated from Old Stanton Senior High School, Jacksonville, Florida in 1953. During that same year, she traveled to California and became the wife of Christopher Nathaniel Hall, Jr. (deceased). She also became a devout mother, giving birth to four beautiful children, Carol Lynn Hall Brown (Kenneth), Patricia Hall-Lewis, (Grover, deceased), Christopher Hall III, (Annette) and Acemandese Nzondi Hall.



Alice and her spouse, Chris, eventually relocated to Bushwick, Brooklyn, New York. Later, the couple moved to Elmont, Long Island where Alice became a permanent resident and a fruitful, valued and beloved member of her community. Her door was always open. Affectionately known as "Mrs. Alice" or "Mrs. Hall", neighbors would always shout out her name, with happiness, love, glee and jubilee, whenever they passed by her home or saw her out and about. Whether she was singing a morning gospel hymn at the kitchen table, sitting on the porch with friends, or standing by the front door, clutching her bingo bag… "waiting for her ride", she always 'entertained' others with a warm, cheerful smile that could brighten even the darkest of days.



Alice was a compassionate care-giver, who worked in the State of New York's healthcare system, as a nurse, for twenty-five years. She was also a faithful member of Emmanuel Baptist Church who served under the Reverend H. David Parker. As a healthcare worker, she knew that her work was rooted in the Lord, and she always gave God all of the glory and the praise!



Anyone who watched Alice closely, was sure to receive a lesson in financial literacy and personal responsibility because she refused to owe anyone a debt or miss a payment on a bill. If she owed it…she paid it in full. And handling business on time, always meant, handling business early. Alice loved her family and traveled to Florida to visit loved ones at least once a year. She was also a generous, kind, altruistic, charitable woman, who never missed an opportunity to quietly sneak a few dollars into the hands of others, friends and strangers alike.



Alice was preceded in death by her husband Christopher N. Hall, Jr., daughter Patricia Hall-Lewis, and son,å Christopher N. Hall III. Alice leaves to mourn, a loving daughter, Carol Lynn Brown, a loving son Acemandese Hall, five grandchildren: Akiketa Shelton (Richard), Nkendia Brown, Kermora Russell (Robert), Kristal Hall and Makeda Hall (deceased). She leaves behind a loving sister, Earline Tucker and six great grandchildren: Divantae Hall, Alexis Russell, Chikyra Hall, Robert Russell III, Ziahra Shelton, and Richard Shelton III. Alice will also be mourned by a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, colleagues, neighbors and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store