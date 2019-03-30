WEINBAUM--Alice, 85, of Manhattan, after a brief illness. Devoted, ebullient wife of Samuel, mother of William (Joy) and Laurence (Yvonne), grandmother of Daniel and Adam and sister of Ruth Kreindler and the late Sheldon Bilgrei. Receiving visitors 11am, funeral 12 noon, Sunday, March 31, at Plaza Community Jewish Chapel, 630 Amsterdam Ave., Manhattan. Donations welcomed: www.MosaicMH.org and Hadassah Medical Organization Ophthalmology Dept.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 30, 2019