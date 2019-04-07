WEINSTEIN--Alice P., peacefully at home, on April 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Gerry, devoted mother of Jeffrey and Ellen, adored companion of her Lab, Smokey Bear. Lover of dogs and horses and proud Michigan Wolverine. Memorial service Friday, April 12th, 2pm at "The Riverside," 76 St. and Amsterdam Ave. Donations in her memory may be made to: NYU Perlmutter Cancer Center. https://nyulangone.org/ give/funds/perlmutter- cancer-center
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 7, 2019