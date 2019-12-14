ROISEN--Alina, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the age of 95. She was beloved by so many: her daughters Shelley Roisen and Rita Kwiat, and Rita's husband Sheldon Kwiat whom she cherished as a son; her grandchildren, Michele Kwiat Siegel and Steven Kwiat, and their respective spouses Steve Siegel and Allison Kwiat; and her great- grandchildren Lola, Brody, and Jaxon Kwiat in whom she took keen interest and joy. She held close in heart the love of her life, husband Jacques Roisen, who passed away in 2012, as well as memories of her dear parents Misha and Mania Ferman. Alice, the name she always went by, was a vibrant and warm woman, with exquisite taste and style, a stalwart sense of fairness, and a strong and resilient personality. She had the courage of her convictions, pragmatic and wise. She was a quick and inquisitive thinker, an avid reader, and a lover of stories, whether cast in a book, a film, or even better, related by a friend, family member, or in recent years, by one of her caregivers. They, to a person, loved her. "The heart of a warrior and the Queen of grace," aptly wrote one of these lovely individuals who graced her life in the last years. Alice grew up in Antwerp, Belgium. It was, by all accounts, a happy childhood until the war broke. Verging on age 16, as the first bombs fell in Belgium, she finally convinced her parents to flee--a harrowing journey that ended happily with arrival in New York. Having completed only 10th grade before the war and not fluent in English at the time, she enrolled in New York University and graduated cum laude. She loved New York, couldn't imagine living elsewhere. For her, it had everything, and most especially, a dynamism that matched her indomitable spirit. Alice will be deeply missed, even as she continues to inspire her family and all who knew her. A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery Sunday at 11am. Donations may be made to UJA- Federation of New York.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 14, 2019