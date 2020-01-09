GALLENT--Aline, died peacefully on January 8 after a brief illness. Loving mother of Amy (Randy), Judy (Scott), Greg (Janet) and adoring grandmother of Eli, Lauren, Ben, Stephanie, Julia and Daniel, she was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Martin Gallent. Her spirit, wit, and warmth will be missed by her loving family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Weill Cornell Hospital Medical Intensive Care Unit. Service Friday, January 10 at 10am, Schwartz Bros, 114-03 Queens Blvd.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 9, 2020