  • "My heart is with you all. I will always remember her laugh!"
    - Ann (Sirkis) Miranda
Schwartz Brothers Jeffer Memorial Chapel
114-03 QUEENS BOULEVARD
Forrest Hills, NY
11375
(718)-263-7600
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Schwartz Brothers Jeffer Memorial Chapel
114-03 QUEENS BOULEVARD
Forrest Hills, NY 11375
GALLENT--Aline, died peacefully on January 8 after a brief illness. Loving mother of Amy (Randy), Judy (Scott), Greg (Janet) and adoring grandmother of Eli, Lauren, Ben, Stephanie, Julia and Daniel, she was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Martin Gallent. Her spirit, wit, and warmth will be missed by her loving family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Weill Cornell Hospital Medical Intensive Care Unit. Service Friday, January 10 at 10am, Schwartz Bros, 114-03 Queens Blvd.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 9, 2020
Forrest Hills, NY   (718) 263-7600
