SWIDLER--Alisa Feinstein Born June 1, 1972 - Died September 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Joshua Swidler, loving mother of Nathan, Asher, Rosie, Ava and Lily, cherished daughter of Bob and Paula Ertel Feinstein, admired sister of Jonathan Feinstein. Accomplished philanthropist. Beacon of light and joy! Your unforgettable passion and life force impacted multitudes during your sadly shortened life. "A light that bright cannot possibly be extinguished". Board member: Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project; Zioness; Democratic Majority for Israel among other philanthropies. No gifts or flowers please. The family is arranging a charitable cause to be announced.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 17, 2019