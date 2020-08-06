1/
ALISON CLARK
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALISON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CLARK--Alison Moore, 73, passed peacefully surrounded by her family on July 29, 2020 at her home in Ridgeland, SC. Alison was born July 2, 1947, in Garden City, NY, the third of eight children of Roslin (Kennedy) and Harry Moore. A graduate of Dowling College, she received her degree in Biology. Alison was a devoted wife and mother to her children, known for her free-spirit, her creativity and love of nature. A noted Anglican Bishop described Alison as a "lighthouse of joy and Godly goodwill to so many." Her family feels that was an understatement. She was passionate about organizations that impacted the poor and disenfranchised. Alison is survived by her husband, Peter R. Clark; her children, Will R. (Moira E.) Clark and Eileen A. (Harrison) Wilder; seven grandchildren, and her five brothers and sisters, in addition to numerous other relatives. A private memorial service for Alison is to be held on Martha's Vineyard in the fall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that persons wishing to honor Alison may make a contribution to Water Mission, PO Box 63320, Charlotte, NC 28263-3320 www.watermission.org Islandfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Island Funeral Home & Crematory
4 Cardinal Road
Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
(843) 681-4400
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved