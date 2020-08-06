CLARK--Alison Moore, 73, passed peacefully surrounded by her family on July 29, 2020 at her home in Ridgeland, SC. Alison was born July 2, 1947, in Garden City, NY, the third of eight children of Roslin (Kennedy) and Harry Moore. A graduate of Dowling College, she received her degree in Biology. Alison was a devoted wife and mother to her children, known for her free-spirit, her creativity and love of nature. A noted Anglican Bishop described Alison as a "lighthouse of joy and Godly goodwill to so many." Her family feels that was an understatement. She was passionate about organizations that impacted the poor and disenfranchised. Alison is survived by her husband, Peter R. Clark; her children, Will R. (Moira E.) Clark and Eileen A. (Harrison) Wilder; seven grandchildren, and her five brothers and sisters, in addition to numerous other relatives. A private memorial service for Alison is to be held on Martha's Vineyard in the fall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that persons wishing to honor Alison may make a contribution to Water Mission, PO Box 63320, Charlotte, NC 28263-3320 www.watermission.org Islandfuneralhome.com