BRAFF--Allan J., of Cape Elizabeth, Maine died July 20, 2020. Born February 21, 1930 in Bronx, NY and raised in Yonkers, NY. Camp Lenox alumnus. Graduated University of Rochester, Columbia University (M.B.A.), and University of Wisconsin (Ph.D.). Taught Economics at West Virginia University, Northwestern University, and the University of New Hampshire. He is survived by his wife Florence, four children, and seven grandchildren.





