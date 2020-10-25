CHASANOFF--Allan. Allan Korner Chasanoff. Born November 8, 1936, died October 18, 2020. Allan was a prolific artist and a renowned collector. His art was featured in many galleries and museums in the US and abroad. In addition to having one of the most comprehensive private photography collections, Allan collected ceramics, book art, Russian posters and Japanese seals. His donation of over 3,300 versions of "Amazing Grace" is in the permanent collection of the Library of Congress. Allan grew up in Bayswater and Woodmere, NY; graduated from Riverdale Country School and Yale University. He was a business partner in commercial real estate development with his beloved brother, Michael J. Chasanoff. Allan and his cherished companion of 35 years, Joanna Bayless, shared a love of cultural New York City, as well as extensive travel, particularly in the Far East. Allan is predeceased by his loving parents, Harris and Hanna Chasanoff. He is survived by his close-knit, adoring family: sister-in-law, Judy; niece, Nancy (Michael); nephews, Stephen (Susan); and Robert (Veronica). Also, great- nephews and nieces: Daniel, Allison, Jenna, Chloe, Brian, Jamie, and many lifelong colleagues and friends. Donations in Allan's memory may be made to the Allan Chasanoff Collection, c/o Yale University Art Gallery, or to the charity of your choice
. A memorial service is planned for a later date. Allan possessed an artist's soul and an intellect's wit. He will be deeply missed.