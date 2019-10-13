DENNIS--Allan. Died peacefully on October 7th, surrounded by loving family at home in Seattle, WA. He is survived by wife Patricia; children Ronnie and Emily; sister Carol Gittleman; brothers Joel and Barry Feingold; and four beautiful grandchildren. Born in Philadelphia on June 4, 1935 to Nathan and Faye Feingold, Allan spent most of his life in Brooklyn and Fire Island, NY. A founding partner of the production company Dennis, Guy & Hirsch, he was an accomplished commercial television director who later worked in real estate. Allan, who will be greatly missed, will be remembered for his devotion to his family, as well as his inimitable charm and wit. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to .
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 13, 2019