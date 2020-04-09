Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allan Frisbie Munro. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1937 - 2020

Allan Frisbie Munro, 83, passed peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at home in New London, New Hampshire, surrounded by family. Born February 8th, 1937 in Boston, Massachusetts to Louis Westfall Munro and Harriet Shepard Munro, he attended Friends Academy in Locust Valley, New York, and graduated from Kimball Union Academy, Meriden, New Hampshire in 1955. Graduating from Dartmouth in 1959, he enlisted in the Army and served in Washington D.C. and Germany. He loved his family and treasured his friends, nurtured his relationships, and never met a stranger. He was passionate about his family, KUA, Dartmouth College, soccer, lacrosse and fishing. His heart was big and his laugh infectious.



Allan's drive to succeed, his boundless energy, inspiring enthusiasm, unquestionable integrity and his belief in himself and in the causes he deemed worthy inspired people and led him to leadership positions not only in his professional life but in his philanthropic endeavors as well. His professional career began at Morgan Guaranty Trust Company, Manhattan, where he was VP and head of the Wall Street division. In 1973 he joined Greenwich Associates, Greenwich, CT, as a founding partner. Three decades later, Allan's firm served the senior managements of the leading banks and other institutional financial service organizations all over the world. Within his firm, he was known as the "heart and soul" of the organization. He retired from the firm in 2001. He was a tireless traveler, listener and mentor. Allan's devotion to Kimball Union Academy began when he enrolled and continued throughout his lifetime. Over the years he gave his time, energy and expertise to his Class and to the Board of Directors of KUA, chairing that body and heading up the school's highly successful Capital Campaign. He was dedicated to his Dartmouth Class of '59, and delighted in reconnecting with his Big Green friends. The impact of his leadership, friendship and dedication is legendary and ongoing. His skill in gathering people together to unite in a common cause, making each person feel like a critical part of the whole, and in continually energizing that group was unparalleled.



Allan is survived by his beloved wife Kathy (Fritz), daughters Robin M Gronlund and husband Steve of Shelburne, Vermont; Lauren M Dole and husband Trux of Lake Oswego, Oregon; Rebecca M Horning and husband Jason of Chandler, Arizona, Amy Sage Munro and son Jonathan Allan Munro, both of Boston, Massachusetts; grandchildren Annie and Christopher Gronlund; Logan, Blake, Devin and Mason Horning; brother Charles Blake Munro and wife Denise of Boulder, Colorado, and niece Alix Munro Wilson (David) and nephew Tyler Munro (Christie). He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Louis "Sandy" Munro; former wife Peggy (Wenzig) Munro, and his grandson Gage Dole. He leaves behind cherished family and delightful friends who have brought him joy and laughter, inspiration and solace.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. We ask that donations be made in Allan's name to Kimball Union Academy, Meriden, New Hampshire.

