ALLAN KIRBY

KIRBY--Allan Price, Jr. Allan Price Kirby, Jr. 89, of Mendham, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on June 18, 1931 to Allan P. and Marian S. Kirby, Mr. Kirby attended the Morristown School where he distinguished himself both scholastically and athletically. He entered Lafayette College in 1949, where he continued his well-rounded athletic ability on the football field, and on the track, becoming one of the best quarter-milers in the school's history. While at Lafayette, he was a member of the Knights of the Round Table and Delta Kappa Epsilon. He would remain devoted and supportive to his alma mater throughout his life, and honor his father Allan P. Kirby '15 by establishing the Kirby Art Study Center. Immediately after graduation from Lafayette and completion of his Naval Reserve Officer Candidate School, on August 20, 1953, Mr. Kirby married Shelby Baran. The young couple made their home in San Diego, home port of the U.S.S. Winston, to which he had been assigned. Upon his completion of his tour of active duty in 1955, Lieutenant Allan P. Kirby, Jr., established a home in Madison where he and Shelby would raise their five children. Mr. Kirby was an entrepreneur and well-respected philanthropist involved in numerous professional and philanthropic endeavors. His early business career began at Reynolds & Company, Manufacturers Trust Company and Liberty Square, Inc., a real estate investment company for which he was President. He also served as President of the Board and Trustee of the Morristown School, Trustee of Fred M. and Jessie A. Kirby Episcopal house, Inc., Chairman of the Executive Committee of Investors Diversified Services, Inc. and Director and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Alleghany Corporation. Mr. Kirby served as a Trustee and Treasurer of the Angeline Elizabeth Kirby Memorial Health Center. He chaired the A.P. Kirby, Jr. Foundation and the Allan P. Kirby Center for Free Enterprise and Entrepreneurship at Wilkes University, which promotes the firm belief that life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness envisioned by the founders of the United States of America may be achieved, protected and perpetuated through the free enterprise system and the active encouragement of entrepreneurship. He was a dedicated trustee for Wilkes University and chaired Wilkes' endowment committee. In 2002, he was recognized by the House of Representatives of the state of Pennsylvania and received the Salvation Army's "OTHERS" Award, presented to an individual or entity that has contributed substantially to the benefit of others. Mr. Kirby had a steadfast commitment to serving his community and country. His unwavering loyal and fierce patriotic spirit contributed to him establishing the Allan P. Kirby, Jr. Center for Constitutional Studies and Citizenship in Washington, D.C. in association with Hillsdale College. An avid outdoorsman, Mr. Kirby enjoyed boating, fishing, spending time on his farm and with his children and grandchildren. He was a private, humble, and extraordinary ordinary gentleman respected by many, and whose generosity and beneficence was not always disclosed. His high standards of excellence pushed individuals to achieve their maximum success. He is survived by his daughter, Jessie Kirby Lee, of Mountain Lakes, N.J.; his sons, Allan P. Kirby III, of Morristown, N.J.; Slater B. Kirby and his wife, Elizabeth, of Southport, Conn.; Coray S. Kirby and his wife, Cynthia, of Newton, N.J.; and Milan S. Kirby and his wife, Elizabeth, of Morristown. He was the proud grandfather of 16 wonderful grandchildren. There will be a small private ceremony for immediate family. Baileyfuneral.com