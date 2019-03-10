RYAN--Allan A. III, died quietly and peacefully at his home in Bridgehampton, NY on March 2. Born August 6, 1931 in New York City; graduated from Eaglebrook School, Deerfield Academy, and Yale University. Spent his entire professional career in Municipal Finance at Smith Barney. Dedicated volunteer for and Trustee of The Boys Club of New York and The American Museum of Natural History. Lifelong artist and animal lover, whose precise work was shown in galleries from New York to Palm Beach to Nantucket. Tireless bodysurfer trained at Makapu'u Beach, enthusiastic backgammon player, expert bloody bull-maker, and premier pitcher for the Georgica Association summer softball games. Much-loved father to Sally, Tad (Allan A. IV), and Melissa, and magnetic and magnificent grandfather to Andrew, Cy, and Mimi Ryan, Will, Phoebe, and Kit Shaw, and Ryan and Tack Kaiser. Predeceased by Barbara Redmond Ryan, and survived by Alice Lamm Ryan. Memorial celebration to be scheduled, as he would have wanted, for a long, warm summer evening. Contributions, in lieu of flowers, to the American Museum of Natural History in memory of Allan A. Ryan III.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALLAN RYAN.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 10, 2019