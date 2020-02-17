SLOANE--Allan L., on February 14, 2020, surrounded by loved ones after a brief illness. A Bronx native and Tulane alum, Sloane was super-bright, funny, an engaging storyteller, loyal friend and lifelong Yankees fan who adored his family. Beloved husband of the late Lois N. Sloane. Loving father to Leslie Sloane and Stephanie Sloane. Treasured grandfather of Bailey Sloane Zelnik. Cherished brother-in-law to Joan Rosenblum. Dear uncle to Carol and Samantha Levin, and Ken and Bette Jedding.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 17, 2020