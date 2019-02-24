WEISSGLASS--Allan, the Board and Staff of United Hospital Fund are greatly saddened by the loss of our honorary director and long-time friend. He will be well remembered for his wise counsel, great warmth, and deep commitment to innovation and improvement in health care. We extend our sincere condolences to his wife Bobby and his children. J. Barclay Collins II Chairman Anthony Shih MD President
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALLAN WEISSGLASS.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 24, 2019